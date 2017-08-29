The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/29/17

Trump to give speech on tax reform but he has no tax reform plan

As Harvey continues to hit Texas, Pres. Trump is headed to Missouri on Wednesday to talk about tax reform. But there doesn't appear to be any specifics coming from the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
2 hours 39 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
4 hours 48 min ago
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens
3 hours 58 min ago
In odd move, Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
3 hours 15 min ago
Trump on Harvey: We’ll congratulate each other when it’s over
5 hours 58 min ago
Comey friend calls for impeaching Trump
Heroic civilian describes floodwater rescue during Harvey
Chuck: Trump’s ‘training wheels are officially off’
Presidential pardons might not end Russia prosecutions
Trump on North Korea: All options on the table

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL