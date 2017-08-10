The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/10/17

Trump threatens N Korea & thanks Putin for ousting U.S. diplomats

Taking questions on camera from reporters twice in one day, Pres. Trump talked North Korea, Russia, and so much more. Our expert reporter panel reacts to the deluge of headlines. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
8 hours 13 sec ago
A White House defined by conflict
4 hours 8 min ago
Trump unloads on McConnell
5 hours 28 min ago
Miscommunication biggest threat in nuclear standoff
Sebastian Gorka: I wasn't attacking Rex Tillerson
4 hours 14 min ago
Trump hits a major milestone in his presidency
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
Trump surprised by Manafort raid
Inside Trump's evolution on race
Obama Energy Secretary: U.S. nuclear arsenal unchanged

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL