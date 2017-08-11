The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/11/17

Trump tells Guam on North Korea threat: 'We're with you 1000%'

Pres. Trump reached out to the governor of Guam after again ratcheting up the rhetoric on North Korea. Retired Col. Jack Jacobs and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) who was once stationed on Guam discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

