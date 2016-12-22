The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 12/22/16
Trump staff picks, inauguration acts named
Brian Williams reports on President-elect Donald Trump naming new members of his staff, including Kellyanne Conway as presidential counselor, and the Rockettes announced as scheduled to perform at Trump's inauguration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
What can Trump really expect when he takes...
Trump tweets to 'strengthen & expand' U.S....
Trump's doctor cites line of succession in...
Officials confirm Trump-related rescue...
Manhunt across Europe for suspect in...
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
Deadly explosion at Mexican fireworks factory
Is Trump taking foreign policy tips from...
Politics of terrorism after Berlin attack
Oprah asks Michelle Obama if she would run...
NBC News: Obama & Putin spoke over red...
Two overseas attacks put global leaders on...
Trump blurs lines between transition &...
Risks to Pres.-elect Trump after Russian...
Obama vows 'to take action' on Russia for...
Team Trump on Putin's reported involvement...
Rep. Jim Himes: It is clear Russia hacked...
Terror expert: Russia uses cyberwarfare...
NBC News: Putin personally involved in...
KIND recipient: I’d be married with kids...
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and...
Trump’s nuke tweets cause international...
Thank you Kellyanne Conway
How far will Trump take his war on the media?
Ethics questions loom over Trump HHS pick
Trump startles with nuclear policy tweet
Best and worst political moments of 2016
North Carolina lawmakers fail to repeal HB2
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
Bill Nye talks Trump EPA, Energy Secy. picks
Trump picks Sean Spicer as Press Secretary
House Intel Report: Snowden was ...
U.N. delays vote on Israel resolution
Pope blasts Vatican bureaucracy, calls for...
Obamacare's future in doubt in Trump...
U.S. denies communications ‘frozen’ with...
Berlin officials: Fingerprints found in...
NC State Rep on HB2 bill: ‘The fight is...
What can Trump really expect when he takes...
Trump tweets to 'strengthen & expand' U.S....
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and...
How far will Trump take his war on the media?
Ethics questions loom over Trump HHS pick
Trump startles with nuclear policy tweet
Sen. Merkley: Trump 'has the maturity of a...
Best and worst political moments of 2016
Trump victory sparks strong student reactions
If the U.N. Israel resolution fails, what...
Trump continues to turn to billionaires...
Wash Post: Trump holding ‘government...
Trump meets Boeing, Lockheed Martin CEOs
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
Limbaugh: Trump won if you forget New York...
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Trump Twitter rant shows risk of skipped PDBs
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing
The political winners and losers of 2016
Rising of the far-right and the challenges...
Trump team battles conflict of interest...
Kellyanne Conway: Job a weighty...
Scalia, Bowie, Prince, Ali: Those we lost...
How will the US handle Russia under Trump?
Outgoing Dem. on what the party needs in '17
What will Trump's plan be for a Muslim ban?
Areas with high opioid use voted Trump,...
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
'Totally crazy if true': Bolton out over...
Conflict of interest questions around Trump
Joe: GOP can't repeal without something in...
'Not an anti-Semitic bone' in Trump, says...
AP ranks the top stories of 2016
Trump fends off pay-to-play accusations
Lack of bold steps impacted Syria: fmr....
Fmr. security official says Flynn...
Trump and Bill Clinton: Politicians for...
Berlin a 'textbook' ISIS attack: terror...
Barnicle: Obama will be viewed as successful
Trump startles with nuclear policy tweet
Ethics questions loom over Trump HHS pick
How far will Trump take his war on the media?
Thank you Kellyanne Conway
Home-grown terror forces adjustment by DHS
Johnson: Cybersecurity core to DHS mission
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Two officials charged in Flint water crisis
Flint water investigation yields new charges
Terror experts probe recent spate of attacks
Assassination a painful call to Turkey's past
Syria themes behind assassination in Turkey
Melania a model for Trump media crackdown?
China exploits transitions to test US
China confrontation follows historic pattern
Outgoing NC GOP governor signs powergrab laws
Flynn tries to sneak fake news tweet delete
Absurd conspiracy? Trump has a job for you!
Fox News, Trump out of sync on Russia hacking
Putin enriches himself via political power