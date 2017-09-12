The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/12/17

Trump’s strategy in Russia investigation

As the Trump campaign turns over documents to Robert Mueller, the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker, Axios’ Jonathan Swan and Attorney Jill Wine-Banks discuss the White House decision to attack Jim Comey, as well as what lawyers are reportedly advising Trump advisers in the West Wing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia used Facebook to foment unrest over immigrants in U.S.
3 hours 45 min ago
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
3 hours 33 min ago
Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
5 hours 26 min ago
Trump exposed for lie about sketchy business partner
4 hours 2 min ago
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on Facebook
3 hours 3 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL