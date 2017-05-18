The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/18/17

Trump reportedly wants Mike Flynn back in the White House

Spicer is out? Trump wants Flynn back? Mike Pence is being kept out of the loop? MSNBC's Brian Williams looks a the flurry of White House reports with Ali Velshi & Matthew Nussbaum. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems
NYT: Comey recounted inappropriate pressure from Trump
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump: Russia investigation is a 'witch hunt'
8 hours 56 min ago
Chris Matthews: Denial is the Trump game plan
5 hours 17 min ago
Why can't Trump quit Mike Flynn?
4 hours 57 min ago
Former CIA Acting Director: Trump putting U.S. in jeopardy
Trump’s bodyguard reveals Mattis’ phone number
Trump says he may pick a new FBI Director by Friday
Murphy: It's 'clear as day' Trump planned to fire Comey before Dep. AG memo
What is the role of a special counsel?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL