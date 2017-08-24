The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/24/17
Trump reportedly ditching Hill Republicans to help himself later
As his agenda stalls, Trump continues to blame GOP leaders in Congress. The Washington Post reports that's because Trump thinks attacking the GOP now will help him politically later. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump reportedly ditching Hill Republicans...
Trump attacks Obama like he's 'obsessed...
Trump's biggest accomplishments? Undoing...
Report: Bannon warned Trump September...
Medal of Honor recipient blasts Trump's...
'Very concerning' Trump has nuclear codes...
Report: Trump clashed with Republican...
After fiery Phoenix rally, Trump returns...
Fmr. RNC Chairman on Trump: 'I can't...
Trump defends Charlottesville remarks in...
10 sailors missing after U.S. Navy ship...
Trump reveals strategy for Afghanistan
Dem Sen. Hirono on Trump & North Korea:...
Dem Sen. Hirono on Bannon's ouster: Trump...
With Bannon ouster is chaos the new normal...
Back at Brietbart, ousted Trump aide...
Pres. Historian: Trump's Charlottesville...
Evocative magazine covers call out Trump...
Are some Republicans turning on Trump...
USA Today Editorial Board: Congress should...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump attacks Obama like he's 'obsessed...
Trump's biggest accomplishments? Undoing...
Report: Bannon warned Trump September...
Trump reportedly ditching Hill Republicans...
Donald Trump 'embarrassed' over border wall
Trump W.H. pressed on 'pardon philosophy'...
Trump focus on Afghanistan minerals hurts US
Trump looks to loot Afghanistan minerals
Former Trump adviser on NY AG's radar
Mueller mandate could be crisis for Kushner
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Defense Official: WH Finalizing Guidance...
Majority think Trump doing more to divide...
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two...
Medal of Honor recipient blasts Trump's...
'Very concerning' Trump has nuclear codes...
After fiery Phoenix rally, Trump returns...
Fmr. RNC Chairman on Trump: 'I can't...
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not...
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump...
Politics
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Report: Trump clashed with Republican...
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Exclusive: Hillary Clinton in her own words
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
FBI raid on Paul Manafort a 'gangster move...
Lawrence: Manafort raid means 'probable...
FBI executes raid of Paul Manafort's home
Things just got a lot worse for Paul Manafort
Report: Trump's communicating with Mueller...
Trump camp turns over thousands of documents
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary:...
Trump's Deputy Attorney General defends...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two...
The reason for Trump's sudden stylistic...
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
Trump moving forward with transgender...
I believe winter is coming for the GOP:...
Senator says Trump 'dossier' PI should...
History shows successful presidents pivot:...
Majority think Trump doing more to divide...
Trump tone varies greatly in different...
A 'president to his base': Donald Trump in...
'McCain, thumbs down': Arizona Trump...
Phoenix mayor says Trump speech unhelpful...
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
VandeHei: What he did to the media was...
Joe: This is basic stuff; don't attack...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Exclusive: Hillary Clinton in her own words
With speech, Trump hurts himself more with...
Joe: This was Donald Trump at his worst
Podhoretz: Pence is lying about Trump and...
Rachel Maddow
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Mueller mandate could be crisis for Kushner
Former Trump adviser on NY AG's radar
Trump looks to loot Afghanistan minerals
Trump focus on Afghanistan minerals hurts US
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Dossier testimony could be new Trump problem
Memo outlines Trump trans military ban: WSJ
Trump dossier docs likely to advance probe
Trump attacked McConnell on Russia probe: NYT
Obstruction looms over Trump McConnell fight
Trump adviser mired in self-dealing scandal
Maddow highlights Trump Afghanistan speech
Trump takes familiar line on Afghanistan
Trump takes ownership of Afghanistan war
Trump criticizes Pakistan on Afghanistan War
Trump call to India also heard by Pakistan
Long Afghanistan stay seen in Trump vagueness
Trump puts US in Afghanistan holding pattern
Trump leaves a lot unanswered on Afghanistan