The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/20/17

Trump prepares for a possible North Korea nuclear test

Nicolle Wallace and George Will discuss what the President meant when he said “we are in very good shape” when it comes to North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

French officers shot, one fatally, on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees
Excess Trump inauguration cash pairs with donor access
4 hours 14 min ago
Matthews on N. Korea: This could get dangerous
5 hours 16 min ago
Shocking video shows arrest of 10-year-old with autism
6 hours 40 min ago
Chaffetz's 'courageous' endorsement of Trump
4 hours 48 min ago
Trump calls Canada a disgrace over dairy industry policies
Clinton campaign responds to 'sensationalized' tell-all book
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
Cardin: Trump's foreign policy has no 'coordinated strategy'
MaddowBlog: Sessions seems to forget that Hawaii is a state

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL