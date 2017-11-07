Trump only 30 miles away from DMZ, but will he change his...

President Trump is geographically closer than ever to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but will he learn to tone down his words and find a diplomatic solution to dealing with North Korea? Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA North Korean Analyst, Former U.S. Senator Bob Kerrey, and MSNBC Political Analyst Steve Schmidt join Brian Williams to discuss what the implications of this trip could be for the U.S.

