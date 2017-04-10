The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/10/17

Trump officials deliver different & conflicting messages on Syria

Does the White House really have a plan on how to deal with Syria and the support Assad is getting from Moscow? MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Col. Jack Jacobs and POLITICO's Michael Crowley. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Student, teacher dead in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino school
Can passenger sue United for being dragged off flight?
6 hours 4 min ago
Booker: Trump 'playing footsie with Russia'
4 hours 38 min ago
Alabama 'Love Gov' resigns to avoid impeachment
GOP fretting over special elections
4 hours 29 min ago
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
MaddowBlog: Paul Manafort’s role on Team Trump faces new scrutiny
Murphy: Airstrikes 'didn't change the balance of power'
How will Gorsuch impact the Supreme Court?
Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL