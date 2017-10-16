The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/16/17

Trump: Obama didn't call families of fallen U.S. troops

Leading one former Obama aide to call him 'a deranged animal,' Pres. Trump falsely claims his predecessors didn't call the families of fallen U.S. troops. Paul Rieckhoff & Jeremy Bash discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump makes false claim about Obama, veterans
7 hours 10 min ago
Murphy: Trump 'passing the buck' as commander-in-chief
6 hours 10 min ago
WH doesn't mention reporter's quote came from them
5 hours 11 min ago
Trump denies collusion with Russia again
6 hours 37 min ago
Matthews: Trump never takes responsibility
6 hours 12 min ago
The danger of a President Pence
Sanders’ campaign manager calls Trump admin. 'a joke'
Fmr. Trump aide: Trump needs Steve Bannon
Coons: Trump ‘throwing a grenade’ in Senate’s lap on health care
Trump cabinet member left $2B off disclosure report

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL