The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/27/17

Trump 'not happy' about Tom Price using a pricey private jet

As more reports surface about multiple Trump Cabinet members and their use of private planes on taxpayer dollars, Trump sounds off saying he'll look into it. Our panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Americans suffering from inept storm response
3 hours 25 min ago
Lawrence: GOP should have zero confidence in Trump tax push
2 hours 22 min ago
Trump tax plan could save Trumps millions
2 hours 51 min ago
Politico: Russia backed Sanders, Stein in Facebook Ads
5 hours 25 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: We need more help
5 hours 45 min ago
How Trump is handling his 'total embarrassment'
Maddow: Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Is Roy Moore another Donald Trump?
Two Trump cabinet secys. under fire for private planes
Matthews: Trump is losing control of his party

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL