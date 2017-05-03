The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/03/17

Trump: Middle East peace 'maybe not as difficult' as people think

Meeting with Palestinian leader Abbas, Trump sounded really confident about a peace deal. But it's not the first time we've heard this confidence from Trump as both candidate & president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Republicans to vote on health care Thursday
Ivanka Trump's influence difficult to discern
3 hours 4 min ago
New GOP defense tactic targets Trump Russia dossier
3 hours 45 min ago
Jared Kushner courts scandal with sketchy business backers
2 hours 53 min ago
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
4 hours 32 min ago
Bill de Blasio: 1M in NYC could lose insurance under GOP health care plan
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
Matthews: Jimmy Kimmel deserves the chance to speak
Grassley: Susan Rice’s excuse for not testifying is ‘wrong’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL