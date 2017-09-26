The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/26/17

Trump is tweeting a lot more about the NFL than Puerto Rico

Claiming in a press conference Tuesday that he's not preoccupied with the NFL protests, Trump's tweet history over the past several days tells a different story. NPR's Geoff Bennett reacts.

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
6 hours 14 min ago
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange in Alabama
3 hours 10 min ago
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone
4 hours 11 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
8 hours 7 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
4 hours 16 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values

