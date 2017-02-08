The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/08/17

Trump hits judges: A 'bad high school student' could handle case

Once again hitting the judiciary saying the should 'do what's right,' Pres. Trump said the case around his travel ban is so simple a bad high school student would understand it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

MaddowBlog: Trump takes on Nordstroms over Ivanka’s deal

