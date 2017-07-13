The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/13/17

Trump previously denied campaign had any contact with Russia

At his only solo news conference as president, Trump denied his campaign had any contact with Russia. But Donald Trump Jr's email thread about his Russian lawyer meeting shows that's not true. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump lawyer e-mail meltdown raises questions of competence
3 hours 39 min ago
Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
7 hours 29 min ago
Kushner revises security docs, adding more than 100 names
5 hours 26 min ago
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts
5 hours 15 min ago
Chris Hayes: Why Kellyanne Conway said 'yet'
4 hours 26 min ago
Donald Trump knows what 'a lot of people don’t know'
Joy Reid: Trump can make Republicans accept anything
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about Trump & Russia
Trump: Trump Jr.'s meeting 'standard in politics'
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL