The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/13/17
Trump previously denied campaign had any contact with Russia
At his only solo news conference as president, Trump denied his campaign had any contact with Russia. But Donald Trump Jr's email thread about his Russian lawyer meeting shows that's not true. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
