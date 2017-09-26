The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/26/17

Trump fights with NFL amid North Korea & Puerto Rico crises

With aid needed in Puerto Rico, a nuclear crisis with North Korea looming, his hand-picked candidate losing in Alabama, and the GOP health care bill again defeated, Trump defends his NFL remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
7 hours 23 min ago
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange in Alabama
4 hours 19 min ago
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone
5 hours 19 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
9 hours 15 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
5 hours 24 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL