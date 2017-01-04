The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/04/17

Trump escalates feud with U.S. intelligence community

Backing the fugitive head of Wikileaks, Donald Trump continues to ruffle the feathers of U.S. intelligence officials. NBC News' Kristen Welker joins Nicolle Wallace with the latest. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

