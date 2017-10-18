The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/18/17

Trump denies making insensitive remark to Army widow

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) says she heard Trump tell an Army widow her soldier husband knew 'what he signed up for.' Trump denied that claim, despite the family saying Trump 'disrespected' him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump's tweets show us what he cares about
1 hour 32 min ago
Franken: Sessions isn't telling truth about Russian contacts
2 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
3 hours 18 min ago
Trump offered military father $25K, didn't follow through
4 hours 19 min ago
Meet Stephen Miller: The 32-year-old in the White House
3 hours 51 min ago
Gold Star parent: If a letter could bring son back, I would run to D.C.
Flattery will get you everywhere with Donald Trump
Exclusive: Obamacare exchange chief speaks out
Sessions changes story on Russian contacts
Matthews: Trump lacks a moral compass

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL