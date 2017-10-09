The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/09/17

Trump defends Mike Pence for walking out on NFL game

After players took a knee during the national anthem at an NFL game being attended by Mike Pence, critics called the VP's actions a political stunt. Philip Bump & Andy Martino discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump
5 hours 37 min ago
Trump adviser’s secret voting plan revealed
5 hours 50 min ago
Hayes: There's 'no A for effort' in Puerto Rico response
3 hours 50 min ago
Russian-linked ads found on Google: Washington Post
5 hours 3 min ago
Trump thinks he invented the word 'fake'
3 hours 37 min ago
Steve Schmidt to GOP: It's your obligation to speak out
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
Weinstein begs Hollywood execs to save his job
Fmr. Bush Aide: Trump not fit to be president
Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL