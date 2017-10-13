The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/13/17

Trump decertifying a nuclear deal is a 'risky course of action'

The Washington Post editorial board is out with a new article taking Pres. Trump to task for his actions on the Iran nuclear deal. Gen. Barry McCaffrey & Nayyera Haq join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

