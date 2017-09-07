The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/07/17

Trump deals with Dems 'Chuck & Nancy' before dining with Paul...

Republicans are still reeling as Donald Trump continues to make deals with Democrats. Something likely to come up at Trump's Thursday dinner with Speaker Paul Ryan. Our panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

