The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/01/17

Trump calls NYTimes reporter to say he's not mad about Mueller

Shifting the news cycle back to Russia and the Mueller investigation, Trump called a New York Times reporter to insist he's not under investigation and reports that he's fuming over it are wrong. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ari Melber to Zuckerberg: Whose side are you on?
5 hours 2 min ago
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
3 hours 26 min ago
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt
1 hour 35 min ago
Blumenthal: We’ll see more indictments soon
5 hours 53 min ago
How Trump reacted to the NYC terror attack vs. others
3 hours 46 min ago
Inside the turmoil at the White House
3 hours 27 min ago
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015
Tracking the Trump-Papadopoulos timeline
Federal charges filed against NYC terror suspect
Is Bannon advising Trump to attack Mueller?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL