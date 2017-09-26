The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/26/17

Trump-backed candidate loses Alabama Senate primary

Steve Bannon-backed candidate Roy Moore has reportedly won a GOP runoff for the Senate in Alabama over Trump's pick in the race, Luther Strange. Eli Stokols reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Secret Paul Manafort memo to Trump revealed
7 hours 21 min ago
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange in Alabama
4 hours 17 min ago
Swalwell: House committee may need to subpoena Stone
5 hours 18 min ago
Mueller will interview WH staffers as early as this week
9 hours 13 min ago
At least 6 White House advisors used private emails
5 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: Trump can’t silence freedom of speech
Lester Holt: Puerto Rico is the equivalent to a war zone
Roger Stone: I'm aware of no evidence of Russia collusion
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
Steve Schmidt: Trump is 'hijacking' American values

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL