The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/23/17

Trump awards Medal of Honor during Gold Star feud

As his feud with a Gold Star widow drags on, Pres. Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a Vietnam veteran. Medal of Honor recipient Col. Jack Jacobs & presidential historian Jon Meacham react. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Officials: Niger attack likely a set-up
5 hours 51 min ago
NYT: Bill O’Reilly settled harassment claim for $32M
3 hours 40 min ago
Maxine Waters: Kelly owes grieving widow an apology
6 hours 48 min ago
The people running Trump's EPA used to work against it
3 hours 29 min ago
WaPo: Dems jittery about VA Governor race
5 hours 16 min ago
Did McCain go after Trump for draft dodging?
Hirono on harassment in Congress: Imagine it happens to younger staff
Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan

