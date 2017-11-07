The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/07/17

Trump Administration faces crush of Russia-related events

NBC News is reporting Special Counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to bring charges in the Flynn Investigation. This as Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates were back in court today for their bond hearing. Brian Williams is joined by an expert panel to discuss what this means for Donald Trump and his administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

