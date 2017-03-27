The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/27/17

Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself

After GOP House Intel. Chairman Nunes admitted he went to the White House to view the intelligence he shared with Trump, his Democratic counterpart says Nunes should get off the investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff calls for Nunes to step down from Russia probe
4 hours 49 min ago
Senate Intel Committee to question Jared Kushner
4 hours 37 min ago
Ex-CIA head: ‘I had nothing to do with General Flynn’
7 hours 3 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: Trump admin. nearing obstruction in Russia probe
7 hours 8 min ago
Alyssa Milano will drive you to the polls
4 hours 23 min ago
MaddowBlog: With Trump, the buck always stops anywhere but with him
Senate Intel vice chair doesn't know the info Nunes has
Why did Intel Chair view surveillance on White House grounds?
Joe: Here's why the GOP health bill needed to fail
Report: Russia may have used 'bots' to influence election

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL