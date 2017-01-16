The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/16/17

The GOP opposition of Barack Obama

Part 3: President Barack Obama’s struggle with the Republican congress lasted his entire time in office. MSNBC’s Brian Williams recaps the ups and downs of his two terms. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Prostitutes, hidden hotel cameras familiar Putin tools
15 hours 21 min ago
Donald Trump faces 'deep hostility' from voters
14 hours 4 min ago
Josh Earnest: Obama has been an example for me
5 hours 2 min ago
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
6 hours 22 min ago
Democrats press Betsy DeVos for answers
5 hours 54 min ago
George H. W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump enters WH with historically weak approval
Manning clemency closes chapter in leak prosecutions
Sanders confronts Trump's Education Secretary nominee
Obamacare popularity hits record high

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL