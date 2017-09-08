The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/08/17

Storm surge in Florida could be life threatening

Ed Rappaport, Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center, explains the track of Hurricane Irma and how the storm surge in Key Largo, Florida, may not be 'survivable.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
3 hours 33 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
4 hours 2 min ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
6 hours 4 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
3 hours 51 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
4 hours 26 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
5 hours 42 sec ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
4 hours 46 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
6 hours 28 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL