The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/10/17

Steve Schmidt: Comey firing an enormous abuse of power by Trump

Joining MSNBC's Brian Williams, former McCain campaign staffer & GOP Strategist Steve Schmidt reacts to the chaos that's caused inside the Beltway after Pres. Trump fired James Comey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate Intel Comm. subpoenas Flynn in Russia probe
Chris Matthews: The cover-up continues
5 hours 2 min ago
Is Comey's firing a constitutional crisis?
4 hours 6 min ago
Tom Brokaw: 'This is not Saturday night massacre'
7 hours 50 min ago
Reporter arrested for asking Tom Price a question
4 hours 11 min ago
Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
How can trust be restored at the FBI?
Putin, the 'pop-up pundit'
Democrats ignited after Comey firing
Waters: If Clinton were president, I’d recommend she fire Comey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL