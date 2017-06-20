The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/20/17

Spicer can't say if Trump believes Russia hacked 2016 election

Five months into Trump's presidency, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says he hasn't talked to Pres. Trump about whether he believes Russia hacked the 2016 election. Our panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in GA special election
3 hours 34 min ago
NYT: Pompeo still briefed Flynn on secrets as CIA knew concerns
4 hours 24 min ago
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
6 hours 41 min ago
Chris Murphy: Don't believe my GOP colleagues on health care objections
5 hours 35 min ago
Attorney General Jeff Sessions hires lawyer of his own
5 hours 13 min ago
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of secret bill
Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations
Georgia special election key to health care future?
McCaskill: Health care bill a tax cut for the rich
Hirono: Trump still doesn't believe in Russian interference

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL