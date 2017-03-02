The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/02/17

Sessions can't recall 'significant' 2016 discussion with Kislyak

MSNBC's Brian Williams and his panel discuss the fallout after Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he'll recuse himself from any probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

