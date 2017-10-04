The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/04/17

Senate Intel on Russia probe: The issue of collusion is still...

Jeremy Bash, Michael Crowley and Kimberly Atkins discuss the update from the Senate Intelligence Committee more than nine months into its Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

