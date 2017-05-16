The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/16/17

Sen. Manchin on Comey memo: Senators all take the same oath

Stressing that he still needs more facts about Pres. Trump and the Comey memo, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says he and his colleagues have an obligation to put country first. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
6 hours 12 min ago
NYT reporter: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
4 hours 7 min ago
Exclusive: New federal subpoena in Trump-Russia investigation
4 hours 9 min ago
Castro: If NYT report true, likely Congress will move to impeach
4 hours 37 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
6 hours 2 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
6 hours 49 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL