The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/21/17

Sean Spicer's copius notes could be of interest to Mueller

Former Trump White House Press Secretary was known for taking a lot of notes during his time in the Trump White House - something Robert Mueller reportedly could find quite useful. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes to GOP Rep: Will you vote to hurt your state?
4 hours 57 min ago
Ravaged Puerto Rico begins brutal recovery
5 hours 18 min ago
Chris Murphy: The GOP is buying votes
4 hours 51 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for using charter jets
5 hours 9 min ago
Politico: Mueller wants phone records from Air Force One
6 hours 46 min ago
All eyes on Murkowski, McCain for health bill
Trump: 'We'll be putting more sanctions on North Korea'
Russia investigation narrows focus on Facebook
Rescue teams search for survivors in Mexico City
New NBC/WSJ poll: 43% approve of President Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL