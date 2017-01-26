The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/26/17

Scientists inch Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

MSNBC's Brian Williams shares the sobering news that scientists have determine the likelihood of a nuclear apocalypse is greater, citing in part the words of President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'
5 hours 2 min ago
Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
12 hours 31 min ago
Trump favors torture and 'taking the oil'
4 hours 41 min ago
Boston Mayor: 'If people want to live here, they'll live here'
8 hours 20 min ago
After retreat, how will GOP Congress work with Trump?
7 hours 59 min ago
Inside Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Assad in Syria
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
Could Trump's first foreign policy test be N. Korea?
Is Trump's job plan 'trickle-down' all over again?
Connecticut Gov. Malloy: We're going to protect people

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL