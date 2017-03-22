The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/22/17

Schiff: More than circumstantial evidence on Trump-Russia link

After GOP Intel. Chair Devin Nunes bypassed his committee taking info on intelligence reports to Pres. Trump, the top Democrat on the committee breaks news about evidence of Trump-Russia ties. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: 'More than circumstantial evidence' of collusion between Trump and Russia
7 hours 24 min ago
McCain: Select committee on Russia now a ‘requirement’
7 hours 3 min ago
Trump feels 'somewhat vindicated' after Nunes briefing
9 hours 47 min ago
4 killed in car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near U.K. Parliament
Sanders: AHCA is tax plan to help the wealthy
4 hours 49 min ago
Rep. Speier: This is beginning to sound like Watergate
AP: Paul Manafort worked for Russian oligarch
Sen. Manchin: Trump still owes Obama an apology
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL