The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/30/17

Reports: Michael Flynn offering Russia testimony for immunity

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with his panel the breaking news that fmr. Trump National Security Adviser is reportedly offering his testimony to Russia for immunity With Jeremy Bash, Julie Pace, & Robert Costa. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn asks for immunity, 'has a story to tell'
4 hours 16 min ago
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
3 hours 47 min ago
Report: WH officials aided Nunes in getting intel
Sen. Warner on Russians: ‘They'll be back in 2018’
6 hours 8 min ago
Sen. Merkley: Dems will filibuster Gorsuch
4 hours 35 min ago
Feinstein: I've never been briefed on classified info at WH
The civil war on Capitol Hill
What's the future of N.C.'s "bathroom bill"?
Pence breaks Senate tie on measure targeting PP
No question Russia tried to influence '16: Senate intel leader

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL