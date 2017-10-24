The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/24/17

Report: Trump 'on edge' after one-two punch from Corker & Flake

After two GOP senators, Bob Corker & Jeff Flake issued stinging rebukes of Trump and Trump-ism, Washington Post reporter Robert Costa says White House sources say the president is 'on edge.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
7 hours 8 min ago
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
7 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: Flake, Corker know exactly what they're doing
1 hour 44 min ago
Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund research that became dossier
Is the Republican party splitting into two?
8 hours 22 min ago
Corker: Trump is 'debasing' the country by lying
Senate votes to kill rule allowing class-action suits against banks
Former GOP senator: U.S. needs to be rid of 'vile' Trump
Trump biographer: Why would the president ever change?
House panel launching probe of Obama-era Uranium deal

