The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/18/17

Report: Trump got a crash course on 'globalism' before U.N. visit

The AP reports that in the weeks before his first U.N. General Assembly, Trump got a quick study from his advisers on America's role as a global leader. One of the reporters on the story joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
5 hours 37 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
3 hours 50 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
4 hours 57 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
5 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
6 hours 42 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL