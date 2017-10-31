The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/31/17

Report: NYC truck attacker left note saying he did it for ISIS

Officials are labeling the New York truck attack by a 29-year old immigrant from Uzbekistan named Sayfullo Saipov as an 'act of terror.' Our panel of National Security & Terrorism analysts react. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Latest updates: What we know about the NYC truck attack
2 hours 9 min ago
Newly unsealed court docs tie Manafort, Gates to Russia
1 hour 58 min ago
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
3 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: Trump will be forced to withdraw nominee
1 hour 41 min ago
Trump responds to deadly NYC attack
5 hours 29 min ago
Mueller: Manafort, Gates pose ‘serious risk of flight’
ISIS called for attacks on Halloween
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL