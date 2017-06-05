The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/05/17

Report: NSA doc shows Russia tried to hack U.S. voting systems

MSNBC's Brian Williams & Peter Baker of The New York Times discuss the report, citing a top secret NSA document, that the Russians tried to attack U.S. voting systems days before Election Day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
5 hours 25 min ago
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
6 hours 27 min ago
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
4 hours 29 min ago
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'
4 hours 19 min ago
Swalwell: Memory loss is affecting a lot of Trump camp
4 hours 49 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL