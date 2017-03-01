The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/01/17

Rep. Cummings: Sessions report is 'shocking to the conscience'

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) joins MSNBC's Brian Williams to discuss the reports that Jeff Sessions spoke to Russian officials during the campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

