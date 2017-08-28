The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/28/17

Red Cross Harvey shelter in Houston: We're turning no one away

As Harvey continues to threaten Houston with days of rain, officials are doing what they can to take those in need into shelters. One Red Cross official tells MSNBC they're turning no one away. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
6 hours 7 min ago
Collusion or corruption? Debate over new Trump Tower Moscow emails
6 hours 49 min ago
How Ivanka Trump got to sit in Putin's chair
2 hours 41 min ago
Trump may be forced to choose: The wall, or Harvey victims?
2 hours 54 min ago
Hatch would vote yes on release of dossier testimony transcript
3 hours 8 min ago
DNC Chair: Arpaio was even worse than you think
4 hours 33 min ago
Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
8 hours 1 min ago
Why Houston wasn't ready for a big hurricane like Harvey
Exclusive: WH staff warned not to admit Gorka
More administration officials breaking with Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL