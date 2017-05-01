The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/01/17

Pressed on Obama wiretap claim, Trump says 'I stand by nothing'

Dismissing a question about his wiretap allegations, the president Trump abruptly ended a television interview. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with Eugene Robinson & Robert Costa. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Can Michael Moore's words bring down a sitting president?
3 hours 10 min ago
Trump: 'I would be honored' to meet with Kim Jong Un
3 hours 19 min ago
Trump EPA wiping out decades of agency work
3 hours 52 min ago
GOP Rep: ‘All signs are positive’ they have health care votes
8 hours 39 min ago
Trump invites 'popular' Philippine pres. to White House
5 hours 15 min ago
Fox News head Bill Shine resigns amid harassment scandals
Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’
Trump re-election campaign already spending big
What is the Dem's identity beyond opposing Trump?
MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL