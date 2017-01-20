The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/20/17
Pres. Trump: American carnage stops right here & right now
Striking a nationalistic tone in a very populist Inaugural address, Pres. Trump painted, at times, a dark version of the United States. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with his political panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Politics
Morning Joe
Rachel Maddow
