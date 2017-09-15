The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/15/17

Peggy Noonan on why Trump's DACA deal with Dems is no surprising

Veteran of the news industry and the White House Peggy Noonan joins to discuss Pres. Trump's surprising week dealing with Democrats on DACA and more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ta-Nehisi Coates lays out why Trump might be a white supremacist
3 hours 50 min ago
WSJ: Facebook gave Mueller more info on Russia ad buys
4 hours 54 min ago
Steve Mnuchin was too cool for the eclipse
3 hours 23 min ago
A tale of two Trumps: Will strategy of making deals with Dems last?
7 hours 10 min ago
GOP on edge after Trump turns to Dems on DACA
5 hours 11 min ago
Rep: If Trump wants to help, Dems should take it
NY Gov. Cuomo on DACA: These are real people
How Russian social media impacted the 2016 election
After Irma, Bloomberg helps with recovery in U.S. Virgin Islands
Lawnmower Frank get his wish to mow WH lawn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL