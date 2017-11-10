Outgoing Senator looking into presidential authority on...

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/10/17
Retiring Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Corker is calling a hearing to examine the possibility of restricting the nuclear authority of a president. Brian Williams is joined by Jon Wolfsthal, a former Senior Director for Arms Control at the NSC and Kimberly Atkins, Chief Washington Reporter for the Boston Herald. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
