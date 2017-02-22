The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/22/17

One month in, Russia factor looms over Trump White House

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks to a team of national security experts about the allegations of ties to Russia that still loom large for Pres. Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses transgender bathroom protections
4 hours 3 min ago
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump
3 hours 44 min ago
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
4 hours 32 min ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of Trump's 1st month
4 hours 49 min ago
Mental health experts say Trump is unfit to serve
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL