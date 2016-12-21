The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 12/21/16
Officials confirm Trump-related rescue drill held in New York
MSNBC's Brian Williams shares the details about the drill held in New York by officials planning how Pres.-elect Trump would be evacuated in a potential emergency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Officials confirm Trump-related rescue...
Trump's doctor cites line of succession in...
Manhunt across Europe for suspect in...
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
Deadly explosion at Mexican fireworks factory
Is Trump taking foreign policy tips from...
Politics of terrorism after Berlin attack
Oprah asks Michelle Obama if she would run...
NBC News: Obama & Putin spoke over red...
Two overseas attacks put global leaders on...
Trump blurs lines between transition &...
Risks to Pres.-elect Trump after Russian...
Obama vows 'to take action' on Russia for...
Team Trump on Putin's reported involvement...
Rep. Jim Himes: It is clear Russia hacked...
Terror expert: Russia uses cyberwarfare...
NBC News: Putin personally involved in...
Terror expert: Team Trump has no...
Is Trump's meeting with Kanye West...
Sen. Ron Johnson: Trump & Tillerson should...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Kellyanne Conway: Job a weighty...
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
Stuart Milk: We must ‘rise up’ against...
Limbaugh: Trump won if you forget New York...
New plan for Trump’s biz conflicts: Half...
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Johnson: Cybersecurity core to DHS mission
Home-grown terror forces adjustment by DHS
Trump Twitter rant shows risk of skipped PDBs
The political winners and losers of 2016
Trump’s Republican dissenters fall silent
Trump gets defensive over popular vote loss
Buses continue leaving Aleppo after delays
German manhunt raises security concerns...
Rhode Island Senator weighs in on week of...
NC lawmakers debate repeal of anti-LGBT...
Trump team: Trump sons not involved in...
State Department: ‘Be mindful of your...
Russia and U.S. continue strained relations
Draft brochure of charity tied to Trump sons
Politics
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
Limbaugh: Trump won if you forget New York...
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Trump Twitter rant shows risk of skipped PDBs
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing
The political winners and losers of 2016
Trump gets defensive over popular vote loss
Glenn Greenwald weighs in on election hacks
Dems send letter to FBI questioning Flynn...
Russia missing from Trump's defense...
Trump calls Turkish assassin 'radical...
Sen. Murphy: Flynn is a 'dangerous character'
Why Democrats can't just 'get over it'
Selling access to Donald Trump
Trump picks hard-liner as ambassador to...
Bill Clinton, Trump clash over election...
Obama warned Putin to back off from cyber...
Trump on attacks: ‘It’s only getting worse’
NBC News: Obama & Putin spoke over red...
Electoral College picks Trump amid protests
Morning Joe
Rising of the far-right and the challenges...
Trump team battles conflict of interest...
Kellyanne Conway: Job a weighty...
Scalia, Bowie, Prince, Ali: Those we lost...
What will Trump's plan be for a Muslim ban?
Areas with high opiod use voted Trump,...
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
'Totally crazy if true': Bolton out over...
Joe: GOP can't repeal without something in...
'Not an anti-Semitic bone' in Trump, says...
AP ranks the top stories of 2016
Trump fends off pay-to-play accusations
Lack of bold steps impacted Syria: fmr....
Fmr. security official says Flynn...
Trump and Bill Clinton: Politicians for...
Berlin a 'textbook' ISIS attack: terror...
Barnicle: Obama will be viewed as successful
Why the US is needed now in Syria
How the US is safeguarding against attacks
Cokie Roberts releases 'Ladies of Liberty'...
Rachel Maddow
Home-grown terror forces adjustment by DHS
Johnson: Cybersecurity core to DHS mission
Johnson holds out hope for DACA kids
Two officials charged in Flint water crisis
Flint water investigation yields new charges
Terror experts probe recent spate of attacks
Assassination a painful call to Turkey's past
Syria themes behind assassination in Turkey
Melania a model for Trump media crackdown?
China exploits transitions to test US
China confrontation follows historic pattern
Outgoing NC GOP governor signs powergrab laws
Flynn tries to sneak fake news tweet delete
Absurd conspiracy? Trump has a job for you!
Fox News, Trump out of sync on Russia hacking
Putin enriches himself via political power
Putin brooks no quarter for rivals
For transnational Exxon, business is policy
Exxon counter to US on stability of dictators
Obama: US needs to take action on Russia